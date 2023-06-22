top story Mosaic rehab clinic opens News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email Jun 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The new facilities in Mosaic Life Care’s Acute Rehab Clinic include a variety of resources for patients recovering from trauma, injuries or amputation. Alex Simone | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mosaic Life Care is increasing its emphasis on recovery services with the opening of its acute rehab clinic.The facility officially opened Thursday and includes 18 beds for patients.The space assists those recovering from ailments like stroke, spinal cord injuries or amputation.The clinic is managed by Lifepoint Rehabilitation, which provides similar services at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Hospitals Social Services Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Nebraska Judge blocks Wyoming’s 1st-in-the-nation abortion pill ban while court decides lawsuit National Entertainment 'Rust' weapons supervisor charged with dumping drugs on day of Alec Baldwin shooting Northland Kearney residents push for repeal of dog breed ban More Regional News → National News National News 2.5M Genworth policyholders and 769K retired California workers and beneficiaries affected by hack +10 National News A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son were killed in Titan's implosion +18 National News The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says More National News → 1:41 Thursday Morning Weather Forecast 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
