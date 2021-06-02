Mosaic Life Care is the recipient of an Excellence in Organ Donation Award from the Midwest Transplant Network.

The award signifies Mosaic’s success in helping families choose organ donation as the hospital had an 88% conversion rate for the year. Through Mosaic’s donation program, 31 organs were donated.

Dan Mefford, Mosaic’s manager for spiritual health, said a chaplain’s job is to assist a family when a loved one who has died donates organs or organ tissue to save another life. He said while it is unknown who exactly is receiving another shot at life from the organ donation, the family can gain some peace in helping someone else.

“The chaplains are responsible to make sure their honor walk or the honor moment, whichever is appropriate, takes place, and we’ve made sure that it gets on the overhead (speaker) and take care of the systems in that process,” Mefford said. “It’s our way of helping the family come to grasp with the fact that their loved one is gone and will be giving life to others.”

The honor walk Mefford refers to is a tradition within the hospital where the person who is donating organs is pushed in a bed to an operating room and people pay respect as that person passes. Video of an emotional honor walk at Mosaic involving donor Taylor Lorenz got millions of views on YouTube in 2020.

Mefford said that everyone within Mosaic makes sure this experience is a touching and memorable one. He said the human element means that not every donation is the same as staff looks to grant the family’s wishes.

“Each one of them is different. Even within the family, they’re going to be different, they’re not going to be all reacting the same way, not going to be feeling the same way,” Mefford said. “To be caring about that individual and family as a whole is one of our main focuses.”

Officials with the Midwest Transplant Network said they are thankful for the partnership with Mosaic when working with potential donors.

“It’s so important, and Mosaic Life Care had their busiest year ever with organ donors in 2020,” said Justina Barnes, hospital services coordinator for the Midwest Transplant Network. “Eighty-eight percent said yes, but that, in turn, saved 31 lives. Two people had the life-saving gift of a heart transplant, nine lung transplants, nine lives saved through liver transplants and 11 kidney transplants, so that’s a huge impact.”