Mosaic Life Care is one of the only hospitals in Missouri to earn the American College of Cardiology accreditation for a minimally invasive cardiovascular procedure.

The transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure inserts a new heart valve without removing the old one. As opposed to traditional valve replacement procedures, the TAVR procedure does not require open-heart surgery.

Mosaic receives prestige cardiovascular accreditation

Mosaic Life Care is one of the only hospitals in Missouri to earn the American College of Cardiology (ACC) accreditation for a TAVR cardiovascular procedure.

