Mosaic Life Care is one of the only hospitals in Missouri to earn the American College of Cardiology accreditation for a minimally invasive cardiovascular procedure.
The transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure inserts a new heart valve without removing the old one. As opposed to traditional valve replacement procedures, the TAVR procedure does not require open-heart surgery.
“This procedure was conceived almost 20 years ago, and now, it has been studied more in trials to make sure in controlled settings that those results can be really reproduced with safety,” said Dr. Arvind Sharma, an interventional cardiologist at Mosaic. “Over the years, this procedure has gone through several iterations then now, it is at its best in terms of delivery.”
Sharma said this accreditation serves as a standard for what patients can expect when coming to Mosaic.
“It is a standard of care that we strive for, and we would like to attain that for every patient that hits our door,” Sharma said. “When you have an external body assessing your program, that takes your program to a different level. We are continuously being assessed, and we like to be assessed to a higher standard.”
Accreditation further establishes the cardiovascular care unit in Northwest Missouri, as Mosaic is now only the second hospital in the state to receive it.
"If a program has really meant something for the community and it's being assessed by a medical college of cardiology in this setting, it holds up to a certain standard of outcomes," Sharma said. "It shows this is an established program with the right professionals on board with the right expected outcomes."
While cardiovascular procedures are invasive, Sharma said this new TAVR procedure is a less invasive approach.
“This is probably one of the biggest operations that we have done, yet it is less invasive,” Sharma said. “That's what makes me very happy to be part of leading this team and also having to work with this team of specialists that are really interested in doing the best for the patient.”
TAVR procedures allow patients to spend less time recovering in the hospital.
“Many patients will go home the next day,” Sharma said. “Some may need another day in the hospital, and within four hours they exit out of the bed and they're able to walk around. That’s the best part of operations today. Technology has come to a point where it is so tailored to the patient's needs with the least trauma and invasion to the body.”
Sharma said it has been almost a decade of work to bring the TAVR procedures to Mosaic.
“I learned about this procedure in a conference back in 2010, and I was forever thinking that this is something that could be done here in Mosaic,” Sharma said. “It took us almost nine years from that time to build things, the build team and the lab and also the expertise to train to get it here.”
