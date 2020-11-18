Mosaic Life Care has received a $1 million gift from the Sunderland Foundation, whose focus is awarding grants to nonprofit organizations to support construction and special interest projects serving communities.
The grant represents the largest donation ever received by Mosaic and is earmarked to support the creation of a survivorship clinic within Mosaic’s cancer center on its St. Joseph campus.
Our mission statement is “The needs of the patient comes first,” said Dr. Mark Laney, CEO of Mosaic Life Care. “We are very fortunate to receive this gift allowing us to expand our health-care and supportive services for our cancer patients.”
Julie Gaddie, president of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, said she is grateful for Sunderland’s support.
“We appreciate the Sunderland Foundation for their support of our mission,” Gaddie said. “Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to impact thousands of people across our region for generations to come.”