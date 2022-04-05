With April highlighting sexual assault awareness, “Start by Believing” Day serves as a spearheading campaign for the month — one Mosaic Life Care providers take seriously.
“Start by Believing” Day, celebrated April 6 this year, began in April 2011 after being established by End Violence Against Women International. The day was created with the idea that sexual assault survivors who come forward should be met with sympathy rather than judgment, doubt or shame from health care providers and law enforcement.
“When a sexual assault survivor comes to us, our response matters. Simply saying, ‘I believe you,’ is a huge step forward, and that’s what (Wednesday) is about,” said Natalie Maupin, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program coordinator.
The SANE program at Mosaic has several specially trained forensic nurses who meet and collect samples from sexual assault survivors along with giving them care on a physical and therapeutic level. For Maupin and her team, the goal is to help uplift survivors and give them a place to go after sexual assault when, in many cases, they don’t know exactly what to do.
“The more we can talk about it, because it is difficult to talk about it, I think that will also empower people that have been through something like that to feel like they can talk about it,” Maupin said.
According to statistics from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, a person in America is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds, which equates to more than 400,000 victims per year aged 12 and above. Maupin said Mosaic staff work to collaborate with other agencies in the community to help survivors move forward.
“When they leave here, they can kind of continue that journey with them. A lot of that is setting them up with a therapist or a counselor, sometimes it’s support groups. For some people, it is going forward and making a police report,” Maupin said. “Maybe that is a step to their healing, but for some, that’s not something they’re ready to do right away, and that’s OK.”
While numbers vary from year to year, Maupin estimates that Mosaic’s SANE program sees roughly 70 sexual assault survivors per year.
