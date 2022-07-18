Missouri Western State University will be packed with excited Chiefs fans come next week, but one thing people will need to be cautious of is the heat.
Mosaic Life Care is currently in the process of setting up its medical tent for Chiefs training camp, making this the sixth year the hospital hosts the tent. It will be staffed with medical personnel who can provide basic first aid for patrons.
Mosaic employees often see patients with heat-related issues. The tent will provide benches, water and Gatorade for those who become dehydrated.
Stacey Bratton, an emergency room nurse, said the tent is vital in ensuring fans can safely enjoy training camp.
"It's utmost importance for us to have this resource for the patrons ... we provide basic first aid attention where they have something that could keep them from enjoying an event, and hopefully, we can treat it and then they return to being spectators," Bratton said.
Bratton said the staff is working to ensure they are prepared for large crowds while also heeding their own advice and staying hydrated.
"Being (in) our sixth year, we've learned a few things, as today we are setting up our tent and making sure that we have all of our equipment that we need ready and prepared," Bratton said. "One of our biggest feats right now is making sure we have everything we need."
The Chiefs will have some closed practices next week, but training camp will be open to the public starting July 27.
