Mosaic Life Care cut the ribbon for a new $20 million intensive care unit Wednesday in St. Joseph.
A new open-floor design includes a nursing pod that will allow staff to have a clear view of patients and rooms that will be twice as large.
New technology allows patient beds to face the window, a loved one or the door. Two medical "booms" hang from a ceiling and are mobilized at the touch of a button, which will give members of the care team access to electricity, medical gas, oxygen and suction.
The new unit, which is located on the hospital's third floor, is scheduled to open Thursday, Sept. 23.
