Mosaic Life Care has received national accreditation for its cancer center, but the hospital's cancer care goals don't stop there.
The recognition hopefully shows the center's commitment to serving patients with high-quality care and provides confidence for staff, said Mosaic Radiation Oncologist Dr. Andrew Walker.
"Going through the accreditation process in 2020 and being successful, and then going through the process again this year, I think it just constantly gives you an opportunity to reinforce the good work that you're doing," he said. "And I think it really, also, allows an opportunity to provide good feedback to so many members of the team that sometimes, maybe, seem like unsung heroes behind the scenes."
The hospital's cancer center also received the designation in 2020. Reaching accreditation is a yearlong process where hospitals are graded on a 34-point checklist done by the Commission on Cancer through the American College of Surgeons.
But more than the recognition itself, Walker said he tries to focus on what the accreditation represents.
"Really, our motivation is not the accreditation from any institution," he said. "The reason why the accreditation is important is for the day-to-day care of our patients."
One of the advantages of receiving accreditation is that it extends beyond Mosaic's main campus. Many accredited cancer centers, including Mosaic, have satellite locations, so patients in places like Maryville or Chillicothe are able to receive the same care they need without having to travel to St. Joseph, Walker said.
"We do have all these satellite clinics with excellent providers, all of us linked together in our cancer care," he said. "I think that does provide a lot of encouragement for our patients because they know, even if they're seeking care at one of our satellite centers, they're going to be receiving the same accredited cancer care anywhere they go within the system."
