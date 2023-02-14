Dr. Crystal Macaluso, Mosaic's chief medical information officer, details the hospital's transition to a new electronic medical record system, which will start Friday. Use of Epic MyChart should make it easier for patients to do things like pay bills online, she said.
Mosaic Life Care is transitioning to Epic MyChart for maintaining electric medical records, joining many other hospitals around the country who already use the system.
Mosaic Life Care is switching platforms for filing electronic medical records, a process that will start Friday.
Moving to the Epic MyChart platform should make it easier to schedule appointments with a phone or pay bills online, said Dr. Crystal Macaluso, Mosaic's chief medical information officer.
"We've really streamlined and really improved how we do our billing processes, so we have our vision of one patient, one record, one bill," she said. "Instead of having all these third-party billers and you end up coming to Mosaic and getting seven different bills, our goal is that you would have one, and you can pay it right there in the portal."
The new portal also will allow users to have one profile across Mosaic's services. Previously, multiple patient profiles were necessary when dealing with different departments, even for adjacent ones like radiology and medical oncology, Macaluso said.
In-hospital patients now will be able to view caretaker information, so they can have insight into the staff caring for them, or make requests for things like water, Macaluso said.
"They can see things that are upcoming for them, so they're really aware of what's happening in their care," she said. "I'm really excited about that functionality."
Mosaic staff started the transition to MyChart in January 2022, and the hospital started looking for a new long-term portal option a couple years ago, Macaluso said. Despite the amount of planning, it's important to keep in mind that it will take time to adjust to the new system, she said.
"Change is not easy," she said. "Certainly, as we transition, we're all kind of going through this together. And we're all one team, and certainly to try and make sure that, you know, as we change out of one system and into another, it takes a transition period."
MyChart assistance is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (816) 271-8187 or (816) 271-6080 in St. Joseph, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (660) 562-7936 in Maryville, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (660) 726-3941 in Albany, Missouri.
