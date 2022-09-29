Mosaic Life Care celebrates ten year partnership with the Mayo Clinic
Mosaic Life Care is celebrating 10 years of being a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, providing access to medical consulting, education resources and lectures to the St. Joseph area.

Mosaic was the fourth hospital in the country to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

