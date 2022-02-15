Mike Poore will serve as Mosaic Life Care's interim chief executive officer starting March 14.
Poore is currently the interim CEO at Fauquier Health in Virginia and has served as an interim CEO for numerous health systems, according to a news release.
"We have great confidence in Mike to lead our executive team and caregivers during this transition time," said Serena Naylor, Mosaic Life Care Board of Trustees chairwoman.
