Mosaic Life Care starts neuroscience division
Mosaic Life Care has started a neuroscience division, and the program already has started accepting new patients.

It's an important development for St. Joseph, and Northwest Missouri as a whole, with significant populations over 50 years old, said Dr. Saleem Abdulrauf, director of the neuroscience program.

