Vehicles leave the main entrance parking lot of Mosaic Life Care on Wednesday afternoon. Mosaic recently started a neuroscience program, geared toward providing care to patients with conditions like Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and brain tumors.
Vehicles leave the main entrance parking lot of Mosaic Life Care on Wednesday afternoon. Mosaic recently started a neuroscience program, geared toward providing care to patients with conditions like Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and brain tumors.
Mosaic Life Care has started a neuroscience division, and the program already has started accepting new patients.
It's an important development for St. Joseph, and Northwest Missouri as a whole, with significant populations over 50 years old, said Dr. Saleem Abdulrauf, director of the neuroscience program.
"The demographics are so important, or what disease processes we see in Northwest Missouri," he said. "Age is, you know, is an issue, from the standpoint (of) what families are dealing with, and this program really caters to them."
The neuroscience division is geared toward patients with neurological disorders, like Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy and spinal injuries.
"We're trying to integrate the treatment of patients across these various disciplines, so that we have multidisciplinary teams of physicians, nurses, allied health professionals to sit together and discuss these patients together to provide the best care," said Abdulrauf, who also was the founding chairman for the Department of Neurosurgery at St. Louis University.
The new program also will be an asset in Mosaic's partnership with the University of Missouri-Kansas City, which has a satellite campus at the hospital.
Abdulrauf is meeting with medical students this week, and he said the neuroscience program will be another place where students can participate.
"We've already been talking to UMKC campus here, and they're going to be very involved in this program," he said. "They're going to be involved in one of our larger research projects, so there's a lot of connection.
"Throughout my career in developing these kinds of programs, (I've) always been in a close connection with the medical schools. This provides the students a great opportunity to be involved in something totally outside of the required work, but to be involved with the physicians."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.