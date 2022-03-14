Mosaic Life Care’s new interim CEO has been on campus for just over a day, and he’s looking to be dependable as leadership has shuffled.
“I want to be boringly consistent. We’re having consistent quality, consistent care, consistent customer service for our patients, and I’m excited to be working side by side with the team here to make sure we do that,” Poore said.
Poore comes to Mosaic after previously serving in interim CEO roles at other hospitals and will be serving in that regard until early summer when the board will make an announcement for a permanent CEO.
Board Chairwoman Serena Naylor said she could not speak on personnel matters as to why they moved on from Laney, but she said it was what was best for the hospital and the position has already garnered high interest.
“We don’t have any burning platforms. We are super strong financially. There’s nothing of malfeasance, there’s nothing ill towards the organization at all,” Naylor said. “It was just time for a change, and that was what has happened.”
Poore said the hospital is in a good position moving forward, and unlike other places he has served, there is not one specific problem.
“This is a good hospital. It’s a great team, and that’s nice to have when you’re CEO,” Poore said. “I’m excited about continuing the strategic plan that we have and executing on that.”
One issue that faces most hospitals in the country is the nationwide nursing shortage and overall staffing concerns, something that Poore said is important to address.
“We need to meet our staff where they are ... they’re going to have unique needs,” Poore said. “I don’t have to outrun the bear, I just have to outrun the guy next to me, and so the other hospitals and health care organizations that are recruiting, how can we be a step above them and be that employer of choice?”
Poore has plans to meet with the hospitals in Maryville and Albany to discuss their unique challenges, as he said rural health care is important.
(1) comment
It's a shame the Mosaic board isn't forthcoming in an explanation with the departure of Dr. Laney and other leaders at Mosaic. The quick unexplained departure has only fueled the rumors of corruption among citizens of St. Joseph. Mosaic, being a non profit entity should come clean and either confirm or deny the allegations that are swirling. The last thing this city needs is another scandal that in the end only pushes businesses away from relocating here because the school district and now possibly the healthcare system is severely broken. Way to go, St Joe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.