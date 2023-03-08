Checking the Epic MyChart app

Epic MyChart, Mosaic Life Care's new electronic medical records system, is now active after a year of preparation. MyChart is used at many hospitals around the U.S., which should make it easier for patients to receive care if they aren't able to go to their usual facility.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Mosaic Life Care has launched its new electronic medical records system. While hospital officials say early results are promising, there also are adjustments still being made.

One of the areas requiring extra attention is the next time patients check in at one of the health system's facilities.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.