Epic MyChart, Mosaic Life Care's new electronic medical records system, is now active after a year of preparation. MyChart is used at many hospitals around the U.S., which should make it easier for patients to receive care if they aren't able to go to their usual facility.
Mosaic Life Care has launched its new electronic medical records system. While hospital officials say early results are promising, there also are adjustments still being made.
One of the areas requiring extra attention is the next time patients check in at one of the health system's facilities.
The new process, Epic MyChart, should be easier to use in the long term, but there will be an adjustment period, Mosaic Clinic Manager Daysha Weller said.
"The registration process at the front desk has been a little bit (more) cumbersome than what we were used to," she said. "I think that has to do with the fact that we just need to gather so much information on that first patient visit because not everything transferred from the old server system."
One of the main aspects of the switch is being able to have "one patient, one record, one bill," but that doesn't mean everything from a patient's old medical records is moved to MyChart.
Medical record summaries include medications, immunizations, allergies, health issues and preventive care, Mosaic public relations expert Joey Austin said in an email.
"Other health information varies — some info will not be there until after the patient's first appointment — but at any time you can obtain your full medical record from Mosaic’s health information management," she said.
Some lag was expected in moving 340B prescription patients to the new program, and Roger's Pharmacy even had a recorded message for a few weeks informing customers of the possible delay.
But the hospital avoided major disruptions by moving 340B prescriptions over early, Weller said.
"We tried to get as many patients as we could," she said. "Each nurse and each provider went through that list and sent those prescriptions prior to go-live, so that helped a lot. And there's still, maybe, some that it missed, but for the most part, yeah, that's going pretty well."
The hospital has received some concerns about how secure the new system is since a patient could have their medical records accessed at any hospital or medical facility that uses Epic MyChart.
"Epic, to date, has never had a breach of security ... It's one of the most secure systems, probably, in the world because that's how that's how important security is to them," Austin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.