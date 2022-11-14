With staffing shortages continuing everywhere, recruiters at Mosaic Life Care are exploring different ways to hire employees critical to keeping the community safe and healthy.

Kinsey Wardlow, a sourcing recruiter at Mosaic, said one technique being employed is specializing in social media as a way to connect with those in the job market.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.