Mosaic Life Care CEO Mark Laney and Communications Manager Kris Daise have published a book titled, "A Balloon Into The Sky: 40 Days to COVID-19 Healing" that details 40 different COVID-19 testimonials from patients and staff.
Laney said after hearing stories from those affected, he knew he had to detail them in a book that would share the stories of healing when the hospital was under major stress.
Laney said he came up with the title of the book when the hospital was at its brink, with close to 98 COVID-19 patients, and he would stand next to the flower garden at Mosaic and think about flying in a hot air balloon as an escape and coping mechanism from the stress.
Laney said the book is designed to show the inside of the stress and hardships during the pandemic. He said with all the spotlight being on numbers, mandates and vaccinations, he felt the personal side of the story needed to be told.
"Ultimately, it comes with reflecting upon what you individually experienced, making sense of it from a human standpoint and from a spiritual standpoint, and at some point, choosing to let go of some of that deep pain for peace," Laney said.
Laney said the height of the pandemic was the hardest moment of his career, and the book definitely hits on some of the hardships and emotional moments.
"If you read it, you'll probably want to have a box of Kleenex next year because there are some really moving stories. But there are some real happy stories, too," Laney said.
The book is available to buy for Kindle, as well as paperback versions on Amazon.
