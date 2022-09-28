vaccine

The new shingles vaccine and the three-dose adult HPV vaccine are now available for the public at the St. Joseph Health Department.

 Clayton Anderson | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Health Department now has two new vaccines to help arm the public against illness. 

The department offers a three-shot HPV vaccination for those 19 to 45, as well as a shingles vaccine known as SHINGRIX for those older than the age of 50. 

Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.