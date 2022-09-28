The St. Joseph Health Department now has two new vaccines to help arm the public against illness.
The department offers a three-shot HPV vaccination for those 19 to 45, as well as a shingles vaccine known as SHINGRIX for those older than the age of 50.
Holly Leslie, health department clinic director, said the vaccines are essential for the health department, especially in the case of HPV because previously staff could only offer the HPV vaccine to minors, and people over the age of 19 had to go to a primary care provider to get the vaccine.
"Not everybody can go to their primary care physician and not everybody has insurance to be able to pay for those vaccines. If they're not able to get them here, oftentimes they're not able to get them," Leslie said. "A lot of the people we see here are everyday working people who just don't have the ability to either get into the doctor or they don't have the money to be able to pay out of pocket for those vaccines."
Everyone who has had chickenpox has the shingles virus. Leslie said the shingles vaccine is beneficial as the virus can be painful and cause an unpleasant reaction.
"If we as a community are vaccinated against stuff, we're going to see less of it, we're going to see fewer hospitalizations because of these illnesses," Leslie said.
While HPV is common among adults, for some, the consequences can result in certain cancers. The HPV vaccine is a way to avoid those reactions, Leslie said.
"We see a huge amount of cancer throughout the nation. Any steps we can take to lower that is a big step for us," Leslie said.
