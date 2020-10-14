While COVID-19 is the illness on the minds of many, hundreds of area residents turned out Wednesday in an effort to prevent another potentially serious sickness, the flu.
Every year the St. Joseph Health Department hosts a flu clinic, and this year due to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic the event was held in drive-thru fashion at Krug Park. Cars were lined up with people waiting to get flu shots while sitting inside. Those administering the vaccines took extra precautions, including using protective masks and eyewear.
Health Department Clinic Supervisor Connie Werner said that while all the focus has been on COVID-19 this year, it was important for the health department staff to have the annual mobile flu clinic. Werner said this year more than ever it is important to receive a flu shot.
"Every year it's important to get the flu shot, the flu does cause a lot of damage each year, but because we have no way to differentiate the symptoms of COVID from the flu this is so much more important to be able to have any protection we can to try to keep you as healthy as you can," Werner said.
"We are doing our best to be able to fulfill the need of the community while keeping those same safety measures in place," Werner said.
Teddy Carpenter, who showed up to the drive-thru flu shot clinic Wednesday, said this was the first year he had ever made it a point to get a flu shot. Carpenter said he felt it was necessary to do so in order to protect his family.
"I have a kid coming in November as the first one, and I'm trying to do things to be extra cautious, which people need to do today," Carpenter said.
Health department officials wanted to stress that those who were unable to make it to the drive-thru flu clinic should seek out flu vaccinations at any of the many pharmacies and health-care providers that are providing them.