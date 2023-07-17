As childhood obesity concerns rise, local experts are offering tips to encourage healthy eating habits in the home.
A study shows during the pandemic, the national rate of obesity among kids ages 2 to 19 increased to 22.4% in 2020, up from 19.3% in 2019.
Experts say processed foods play a role in the increase of childhood obesity and fixing these bad eating habits starts in the home.
“It’s important to recognize that your children and your teens will become a product of their environment,” said Jada Johnson, health educator at the St. Joseph Health Department. “Whatever you’re doing is going to be a reflection of what they do. So, it’s important that you’re not eating processed food all the time, because that’s just going to teach them how they should eat.”
Diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and cancer are just a few of the diseases linked to obesity.
One good way to promote healthy eating habits is making it fun for the kids.
“Have your kids help cook,” Johnson said. “They can pick out the fruits, vegetables, proteins and carbs they think they like, and they can kind of play around with them. It gives them life skills, it creates a fun environment in the kitchen, and it gives them a good sense of healthy eating.”
Healthy eating isn’t always easy with a busy schedule, which is why health experts also suggest prepping your food for the week so it can already be prepared.
“Meal prepping is key; if your healthy meals are already prepared, it’s one less thing to think about and you’ll be getting in all your nutritious needs,” Johnson said.
Johnson said kids carry all healthy habits they’re taught into adulthood, so it’s important they maintain a healthy lifestyle early on.
“When kids see you as the parent going to work out and practicing healthy routines, they will adopt those routines as well,” she said. “You can still enjoy life and have the foods that you enjoy, but you just have to do it in moderation.”
