The mammography “coach” for Diagnostic Imaging Centers uses a bus custom-built around a mammography machine. The mobile unit spends about 90% of the year providing tests at communities around Missouri and Kansas.

 Image provided by Diagnostic Imaging Centers

It’s recommended that women start getting mammograms to test for breast cancer in their 40s or 50s, but accessing those resources can be difficult.

That’s why one business in the area is bringing those services directly to residents in Buchanan County, the Kansas City area and throughout Northwest Missouri.

