The mammography “coach” for Diagnostic Imaging Centers uses a bus custom-built around a mammography machine. The mobile unit spends about 90% of the year providing tests at communities around Missouri and Kansas.
It’s recommended that women start getting mammograms to test for breast cancer in their 40s or 50s, but accessing those resources can be difficult.
That’s why one business in the area is bringing those services directly to residents in Buchanan County, the Kansas City area and throughout Northwest Missouri.
Diagnostic Imaging Centers offers mammograms on-location with a bus, partnering with places like Northwest Health Services or businesses like Tyson Foods.
Diagnostic Imaging is trying to increase how many people increase how many people receive screenings on the bus, especially after there was a severe decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest issues Diagnostic Imaging deals with is deciding when is best to start testing, said Community Event Supervisor Abbie Sanderson, who manages the mobile mammogram service.
“The biggest hurdle that we face is the misconception of screening guidelines that there are throughout the community,” she said. “There are many different sources that are saying different things about when women start being screened for breast cancer. We will always follow the American College of Radiology guidelines, and that’s starting at 40 (years old).”
The mobile unit spends about 325 days a year providing tests in different communities, working with businesses as far away as Wichita, Sanderson said.
"One thing that we've really noticed is that in the rural areas of Missouri and Kansas, women have a lack of access to care," she said.
The Diagnostic Imaging bus will be in Chillicothe, Missouri, on July 21, and will be open to the public. It will also be at Tyson Foods in St. Joseph in early September for employees.
The test often is covered by a patient’s insurance. Some patients don’t have insurance but also don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid, which is when Diagnostic Imaging uses the services of agencies like Show Me Healthy Women, which can help cover mammogram costs for Missouri residents, Sanderson said.
“If you are of the requirements to get your annual screening, your insurance will cover it,” she said. “We do have opportunities for women who are uninsured or underinsured. We do take Medicaid and Medicare on a mobile coach, so that covers a portion of that population.”
