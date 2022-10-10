Biden Lead Pipes (copy)

Missouri American Water is involved in a statewide effort to replace lead service lines.

 Associated Press

There’s a nationwide push to replace lead pipes, but the first step is trying to find them.

Lead has been used as piping for centuries because it’s malleable and can be bent and shaped around obstacles. It’s why old communities, such as St. Joseph, likely have high volumes of lead service lines.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.