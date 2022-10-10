There’s a nationwide push to replace lead pipes, but the first step is trying to find them.
Lead has been used as piping for centuries because it’s malleable and can be bent and shaped around obstacles. It’s why old communities, such as St. Joseph, likely have high volumes of lead service lines.
However, the location of many lead pipes are unknown. Missouri American Water, along with utility companies across the state, has been tasked with finding these service lines by 2024. Missouri American has located and replaced about 15% of St. Joseph's known and suspected lead service lines.
The more difficult detections are private service lines, which is why residents may be informed through fliers or door hangers about the location efforts and how they can help.
“It's important to get customers involved on identifying their side of the service line to see whether it's lead or some other material,” said Jeff Pinson, the organic monitoring unit chief at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
The nationwide effort to replace lead service lines comes after Flint, Michigan’s, public health crisis and increased federal funding for the project. Lead exposure can lead to kidney and brain failure, nervous system damage, neurological development problems and even death. The exposure in Flint was due to the city’s water-eroding lead pipes. That isn’t a concern locally, as Missouri American Water uses calcium carbonate to coat service lines to prevent erosion and reduce the risk of lead leaching into the water supply.
“A lot of our big water systems use calcium carbonate precipitation for it,” Pinson said. “If it's working, then really there's no issue with lead service lines.”
An annual lead sample test in February showed that 90% of water utility levels in St. Joseph were less than 3 parts per billion, which is far less than the EPA maximum level of 15 parts per billion.
A significant portion of this funding for the location and replacement of lead pipes comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which invests $55 billion for access to clean drinking water and eliminating lead service pipes. State American Rescue Plan Act funds are also used for the project.
Outside of the state’s efforts to map all lead service lines by 2024, Missouri American officials want to replace all of the utility's lead pipes by 2030.
“American Water has a goal of proactively replacing all lead service lines, across its national footprint, by 2030,” officials said in an emailed statement. “This goal and current replacement practices are NOT driven by a regulatory requirement since we comply with water quality standards.”
Water quality is even a priority with the St. Joseph Housing Authority, as it ensures homes are tested for lead and homeowners understand the risk of lead pipes.
“It's something we need to make sure we're living in a safe environment and not a harmful environment,” said Jeff Penland, the executive director of the St. Joseph Housing Authority. “I think homeowners know there's a push now throughout EPA, HUD and Health and Human Services.”
