Missouri Western State University and Mosaic Life Care are partnering for a new bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy, as demand for the job has increased.
A $500,000 gift from Mosaic Life Care, along with a $444,152 GEERS Excels grant from the state of Missouri, will go into the program and create an interprofessional lab for all the health care programs at Missouri Western.
The program received accreditation in 2021 and will begin in the fall semester of 2022.
Students will spend clinical hours inside of Mosaic Life Care, something that ties into Mosaic’s efforts to recruit health care workers due to staff shortages, Dr. Edward Kammerer, chief medical officer, said.
“Very commonly in our field what we’re able to demonstrate is the fact that if you train somewhere, you’re much more likely to stay there,” Kammerer said.
“The concept has been whether it’s from respiratory care, (to) nursing, to our medical school, it is to get a continuum of a pipeline and an opportunity to get experience at the hospital, which can potentially turn into a job,” Kammerer said.
This educational opportunity will address the high demand for respiratory therapists. Aside from learning at Mosaic, the program will have intuitive similarities to other health care programs and lab opportunities. Something David Northrop, director for the respiratory therapy program, is excited about.
“We are going to be able to simulate real-life patient care on a mannequin, and when I say simulate, there are these mannequins that are able to move and talk, display what you see in a hospital setting,” Northrop said.
Crystal Harris, dean for the College of Science and Health, said applied learning and engaging students is one of the things they are looking to do in all health-related programs.
“Traditionally, you imagine a college experience where you’ve got this person studying upfront of the room and they’re lecturing to people and just giving them notes to write down, but that’s not the way it works anymore,” Harris said.
Another aspect of the respiratory program is it will provide assistance to those currently working in the hospital while allowing them to teach future students and build relationships, said Danielle Steele, associate director for respiratory in the hospital.
“Once they get past their second clinical, we will actually be able to hire them as student hires, so that is a great benefit for them, but also us so that we can form relationships with these students,” Steele said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.