In a bipartisan effort, the Missouri Legislature passed a bill that would allow an emergency time-sensitive HIV medication to be dispensed over the counter.
The drug, known generically as a post-exposure prophylaxis, will be available without a doctor's prescription to anyone who fears he or she might have been exposed to HIV. If the drug is taken within 73 hours of exposure, the risk of contracting HIV decreases by more than 80%.
Missouri is now one of three states to allow the medication to be available for people over the counter. Members of Empower Missouri, an HIV advocacy group, were pleased with the progress the bill brought to the state.
Mallory Rusch, Empower Missouri's executive director, said the bill being passed is essential, especially for rural Missourians, by creating more access to care.
"Missouri is one of seven states that has been named by the CDC as places where there could be an outbreak of HIV in our rural communities because of the spread through the use of shared needles," Rusch said. "That is why we felt like it was so urgent to be able to get this legislation across the finish line."
Rusch said this also will help with the stigma of HIV and people avoiding treatment or getting tested.
"There's still so much work that needs to be done in terms of making sure that the community has an updated understanding of HIV and knows that if they are potentially exposed, this drug does exist," Rusch said
Rusch said the drug is safe and can be taken even if someone did not contract HIV, so it does not affect people negatively if they do not have the virus.
"I think this bill is really solid evidence that the legislature can pass great bipartisan reform when they want to write this was an amazing piece of bipartisan legislation that was actually focused on the health and welfare of the people of Missouri," Rusch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.