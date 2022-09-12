Missouri ranks in the top 10 for both tobacco-related deaths and the overall smoking rate among U.S. states.
The state is sixth for smoking-related deaths, with 178 per 100,000, and has the ninth-highest smoking rate among all states, according to a recent report from NiceRx.
Two major contributors to the prevalence of tobacco use in Missouri are items like vapes and the number of ways smoking products can be attained, said Jayne White, director of clinical and emergency operations for the Andrew County Health Department.
"The thing that people have to remember is, you're still being exposed to tobacco, even with e-cigarettes," she said. "It doesn't change that exposure to it. And changing the age of 21 ... it could help some. It's going to hopefully help the people that are under that age to not have it as easily accessible. The thing that we see though is people purchasing those things for people under age."
Since tobacco use often starts during adolescence, it's important to provide a base of positive behavior instead of starting future habits like smoking, White said.
"Some of it is about trying to get people to make good choices and not just when it comes to drugs and alcohol," she said. "In general, your community making those good choices and building some resiliency in people. You know, people turn to those things when they hit a roadblock or they have a tough time."
Reducing tobacco use to a nearly nonexistent level would be ideal, but it's important to take into account whether that is a feasible goal, White said. That's why it's important to educate people so they have the opportunity to make an informed decision, she said.
"It'd be perfect if we could get to zero tobacco use," she said. But that's likely not going to happen and so I think that's unrealistic to say that we're going to get to that point."
One recent effort in Andrew County was a block party with activities geared toward showing people, especially children, about having fun without the use of tobacco, drugs or alcohol, White said.
