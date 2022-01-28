With 1,125 total suicides, Missouri ranked 16th highest in suicide rates in 2020, according to the most recent CDC data, but new resources could provide assistance to people in crisis situations.
A new Nationwide Mental Health Hotline, accessible by dialing 988, should be active in a few months and will aim to provide a place people can call when they need help.
It will be a valuable resource similar to 911 but specific to people in mental health crises, Family Guidance Center co-CEO Kristina Hannon said.
"That will then connect them to a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline team member, who can connect to local mobile crisis response and deploy somebody immediately to that person," she said. "That will change a little bit as far as how people can access care and help people get quicker when they're starting to have a behavioral health crisis."
There also are plans to open an urgent care clinic over the summer, specifically to serve behavioral health needs, from depression to substance abuse or ADHD, Hannon said. The clinic will have psychiatrists and therapists who provide care free of charge and regardless of insurance status, she said.
Recent statistics illustrate the importance of talking to family and peers when behavior changes, Hannon said.
"You will never put a thought about suicide in somebody's head that was not already there," she said. "Just by asking the question, 'Have you thought about killing yourself? Have you thought about hurting yourself?' you can save that person's life."
Hannon wasn't comfortable her first time talking to someone about suicide, either, but that's why it was important to ask and learn how to discuss the topic, she said.
One area that can go overlooked is the role law enforcement plays in suicide prevention.
Dealing with a suicidal person requires a different response from apprehending a violent criminal, and it's important to show that officers are trying to help people during mental health situations, Buchanan County Sheriff's Capt. Thomas Cates said.
"The biggest thing we try and do is make sure that any subject understands that we're human beings, too, and that we are actually here to help," he said. "We do have to do a scene safety thing, make sure that nobody is in a position to get hurt, no bystanders will get hurt. But the subject that we're dealing with, we always try and make sure that they really understand that our primary goal is to get them the help they need."
It wasn't always that way, Cates said, but the changing practices made interacting with mental health patients much easier since he started a couple decades ago.
