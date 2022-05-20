The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working to increase testing for hepatitis C.
The department is looking at the plan to eliminate hepatitis C from the population by ensuring testing for it is done at all clinics and is a part of routine blood work. In 2020, there were 4,980 reported cases of hepatitis C in Missouri, and health experts believe there are 2.5 million people currently living with the disease in the United States.
Tara McKinney, Missouri DHSS viral hepatitis director, said hepatitis C has been under-tested, particularly during the pandemic.
“As part of our elimination plan, provider development is one of our key pillars to help eliminate hepatitis C. The Centers for Disease Control recommends universal screening for those 18 and older, and we really encourage providers to adopt that practice,” McKinney said. “That would just be part of a routine bloodwork that they would do in their office, and so we really are encouraging providers to have that type of testing.”
The St. Joseph Health Department offers rapid hepatitis C testing and also has begun visiting recovery centers and other treatment facilities, as the disease often can come from sharing needles when injecting substances.
Nancy King, St. Joseph Health Department health educator, said testing and awareness for diseases such as hepatitis C is important.
“We do know that during the pandemic people didn’t go to the doctor ... and the medical staff was in a similar predicament as they were overextended as to what they were trying to do, so I feel like right now we are trying to play catch-up as a country,” King said.
Hepatitis C impacts the liver and can be dangerous if not tested for and treated, although the disease is curable.
