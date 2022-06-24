After a Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a Missouri "trigger" law that was passed in the state Legislature in 2019 will now go into effect, banning elective abortions.
The bill was signed by Gov. Mike Parson, R-Mo., right after the Supreme Court announced the ruling Friday. Parson posted to Twitter and said Missouri was the first state to enact its anti-abortion law. The bill only had to await the overturn of Roe v. Wade and Parson's signature before becoming a law.
State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, said this is good for the state moving forward and that he found Roe v. Wade unconstitutional.
"We had anticipated that Roe v. Wade would be overturned, that it was probably wrongly decided in the first place," VanSchoiack said. "We support the rights of people and the unborn are people and have a constitutional right as well."
In the state of Missouri, it will now be a Class B Felony to induce an abortion and could result in a prison sentence of 5-15 years. Abortion providers could have their medical licenses suspended or revoked. The Missouri law makes no exception for rape or incest and the only exceptions are for medical emergencies that threaten life or create a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman.
There has been backlash from Planned Parenthood in St. Louis (the remaining Planned Parenthood in Missouri), the state Democratic Party and many women's groups throughout the state.
State Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, addressed her frustration over Twitter.
"The Supreme Court ruled that women no longer have the right to make decisions about their bodies, families, and futures and the reasons for having an abortion can be complex and personal," Arthur said in a tweet
Libby Owens, director of the Pregnancy Resource Center in St. Joseph, said they have never referred mothers for an abortion and she supports the law in Missouri but also respects that women have tough decisions.
"We live in a state where we do legislation that does embrace the sanctity of life and for the pregnancy resource clinic, we consider that to be important, but we also understand that women make their decisions and we are empowering women to do that," Owens said.
She said she is prepared for the potential of violence in the clinic but at this time does not foresee that becoming a major issue.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called the decision a watershed moment and said he believes many states will go in the direction of Missouri, but as of now, he is not looking at a national ban.
