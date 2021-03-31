Tuesday night the Missouri House of Representatives voted against an amendment that would fund Medicaid Expansion, but locally two representatives voted for the funding and Mosaic Life Care has continued to support the expansion.
The vote ended with 52 voting for the funding for expansion and 100 voting against it. Six Republicans voted to fund the expansion and State Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, and State Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph were two of them.
Last year Missouri voters voted for Medicaid Expansion with 53% voting yes, now the argument of the opposition is that the state of Missouri can't afford the expansion.
"It's disappointing when there's this battle over Medicaid expansion and it has been voted in by the people, whether you agree with it or not, there's been the vote and it's now part of the constitution for the state," Pat Dillon, chief government and community relations officer said.
Dillon said he does not agree with the sentiment that expansion will cost the state too much money as the Federal Government now will fund 95% of the cost.
"If you look at our state right now, I believe we maybe have the highest surplus we've ever had in the state, and that's due to COVID money that is coming in," Dillon said.
Gov. Mike Parson, who opposed the ballot measure, has said he would honor the result and move ahead with implementing the expansion, including money for it in his budget request. The money was removed by the House Budget Committee last week.
It has become the most contentious matter in the Missouri House this year, with many of the issues raised during the ballot initiative campaign being re-debated.
The Missouri Hospital Association last week circulated to lawmakers an independent survey it commissioned in January showing 18% of those who voted against the expansion now support its implementation. The Missouri chapter of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative Koch brothers-funded group, has launched a campaign urging legislators not to vote for the funding.
Dillon said he still believes the expansion eventually will go through, although it might be a lengthy battle.
"I think it could go to court, and that may be part of the strategy by the legislators who don't like it by trying to get it in court and drag it out," Dillon said. "I think Nebraska took two years to get theirs implemented after it passed, so you could see that in Missouri."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
