Youth Behavioral Health Liaison Phallin Thornton on phone

Youth Behavioral Health Liaison Phallin Thornton of Family Guidance Center answers a call Monday morning at FGC's Felix Street location. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently voiced support for increasing funding for liaison positions in Missouri, which Thornton says would be extremely beneficial to help more counties get youth behavioral health liaisons.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is advocating for an increase in the number of youth behavioral health liaisons around the state, which would lead to 27 new positions in Missouri if approved.

Parson's show of support cast a spotlight on St. Joseph, as Family Guidance Center's Phallin Thornton, a youth behavioral health liaison, as well as a local mother and daughter, were recognized during last week's State of the State address.

