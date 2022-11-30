Physical therapy assistant instructing class

Physical Therapy Assistant Kelly Jarrett of Freudenthal Home Health, far left, instructs seniors during a Wednesday class focusing on stretching and flexibility. Missouri ranks 38th in the U.S. for healthy aging.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Health professionals are increasingly emphasizing the importance of active lifestyles for seniors, but Missouri ranks 38th in terms of healthy aging, according to a recent report.

The report, from health website DoFasting, takes into account factors like alcohol consumption, diet, health care availability and mental health.

