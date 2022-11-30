Physical Therapy Assistant Kelly Jarrett of Freudenthal Home Health, far left, instructs seniors during a Wednesday class focusing on stretching and flexibility. Missouri ranks 38th in the U.S. for healthy aging.
Health professionals are increasingly emphasizing the importance of active lifestyles for seniors, but Missouri ranks 38th in terms of healthy aging, according to a recent report.
The report, from health website DoFasting, takes into account factors like alcohol consumption, diet, health care availability and mental health.
One of the biggest issues is access to proper resources, said CEO Michael Stopka of Young at Heart, formerly the Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging.
"When you live in the cities, you live in a more suburban area, you probably have more, better access to a gym," he said. "You probably have better access to a YMCA, better access to those health facilities (and) health programs."
It's important for seniors to increase their emphasis on physical activity while their bodies can handle the strain, said Physical Therapy Assistant Kelly Jarrett of Freudenthal Home Health.
"You have to fight it. I mean, you have to keep pushing forward and get yourself moving and get loosened up," she said. "Because I'm telling you, again, staying immobile will make you immobile."
Jarrett teaches a class Wednesdays at East Hills Shopping Center that focuses on stretching and flexibility.
St. Joseph resident Pat Schneider is part of the class and keeps moving even after it ends.
Schneider and her husband try to walk around three miles a day, when possible, she said.
"When we leave here, we're going to go walk my son's dogs while he's at work, so that'll be another three times around two acres," she said. "You know, I don't just stop when I leave here."
Retirement can actually be a catalyst for some because it means people have time to do the activities they put off every year, Schneider said.
Although more focus is being placed on seniors being active, the groundwork is laid earlier in life, Stopka said.
"It starts at a young age. It starts at home, but it also starts in the schools where we need (physical education) classes," he said. "We need more, we need more breaks in school for healthy snacks, healthy PE and then it kind of goes from there to the older age."
