Brenda Gregg discusses concerns with Alzheimer's

Brenda Gregg, dementia care specialist for the Alzheimer's Association, discusses the struggles of dealing with Alzheimer's disease Monday, including stigmas and identification. There is expected to be an 8.3% leap in people with Alzheimer's from 2020 to 2025, according to a recent report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

The number of Missouri residents living with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to rise to 130,000 by 2025, but actually identifying the disease remains a challenge.

There is expected to be an 8.3% increase in how many residents have Alzheimer’s from 2020, according to a recent report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.