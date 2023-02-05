Brenda Gregg, dementia care specialist for the Alzheimer's Association, discusses the struggles of dealing with Alzheimer's disease Monday, including stigmas and identification. There is expected to be an 8.3% leap in people with Alzheimer's from 2020 to 2025, according to a recent report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The number of Missouri residents living with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to rise to 130,000 by 2025, but actually identifying the disease remains a challenge.
There is expected to be an 8.3% increase in how many residents have Alzheimer’s from 2020, according to a recent report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The stigma around the disease has improved but it still is a difficult topic for many to discuss, said Brenda Gregg, a dementia care specialist covering Northwest Missouri for the Alzheimer’s Association. Part of the struggle is how much remains unknown.
“It's not a disease that you can see on the outside side,” she said. “There's 10 classic symptoms and not everybody fits all of the symptoms. So really, it's a set of observations over time, a list of warning signs. And really it's important to have a conversation with your loved one's primary care doctor or a specialist like a neurologist.”
The topic also can be difficult because there’s no way for people to prevent or cure Alzheimer’s though taking measures to improve overall brain health is encouraged.
Among the suggested practices are staying active and maintaining a proper diet, Gregg said.
“Anything that's good for our heart is going to be good for our brains, and keeping our brain active through brain healthy exercise,” she said. “It's like maintaining our brain.”
Missouri has an aging population, so it's important to have the proper knowledge about helping people with Alzheimer's, whether it's care being provided by a nurse or a family member, Gregg said.
"The burden on families is huge, so whether that's for financial burden, the mental burden, the physical burden, it takes a big toll on family members," she said. "So absolutely, reaching out to us for education, for resources, we're seeing that, and it's a major thing that we do with the Alzheimer's Association."
For people wanting additional information or assistance, there is a virtual support group offered through the association or people can call the Alzheimer's Association 24/7 hotline at 800-272-3900, Gregg said.
