As we head into 2023, many people are motivated to get a head start with their resolutions. Kristina Hannon, Family Guidance center co-CEO, said they see an uptick in people seeking help at the start of the New Year.
For many, a new year represents a chance for a fresh start, which might be why local mental health services see an uptick in people looking to get help.
“At various points in the year, we will see increases in people coming in seeking behavioral health care and we do see some of that in January,” said Kristina Hannon, Family Guidance Center co-CEO. “A lot of people make New Year's resolutions centered around health and I think it's really important that people not neglect their mental health or their behavioral health or substance use concerns.”
Many people who come in around the new year have been striving to get help for a while and are finally acting on it, Hannon said.
“Whenever you're sitting down making those New Year's resolutions, everybody talks about, ‘Well, I'm going to eat better, I'm going to go to the gym,’” Hannon said. “We see people coming in saying, ‘I wanted to talk to somebody for a long time and I just decided it was my New Year's resolution and I'm going to do that.’"
While the holiday season is known for its cheer and joy, it can be a difficult and emotional time for many. However, Hannon said it’s usually a time they see fewer people coming in.
“People get very busy and a lot of people can kind of compartmentalize,” Hannon said. “They say, ‘I'm anxious or I'm sad, but I've got all these things going on.' They put those things on the back burner. Another reason we see a decrease is the cold weather. If the weather is bad, they don’t want to come out.”
It's at the start of the new year that many people start focusing on their mental health again, Hannon said.
“Mental health is one of those things that will always creep back up to the top,” Hannon said. “So, when people are sitting down and they're thinking about how they’re going to start their new year, one of the things we see is people thinking about their mental health. People want to deal with those things that maybe have been on the back burner during the holiday season.”
Dr. James Jura, at The CENTER, a Samaritan Center, said there is demand for mental health services in the winter.
“Our clinic and most clinics in town are pretty much busy all of the time,” Jura said. “There's just a lot of need out there. I think if you look at the statistical likelihood of people being a little bit more depressed, there's there is an increase in the winter season of feeling bad.”
When comparing 2022 to past years, Hannon said they have seen a higher demand throughout the community for behavioral health services.
“We know that as soon as we get somebody hired that their caseload or their workload is getting full pretty quickly,” Hannon said. “We're constantly seeking out new staff. For example, a few years back, we had three psychiatric providers and we now have eight. We know all the people we’ve hired are full or are approaching being full and we do not want people to have to wait.”
Jura said at The CENTER, he saw mental health trends continue.
“2022 continued the same trends over the last about three or four years of increased anxiety, particularly in young teen women and that increases consequences of opiate use and substance use,” Jura said. “There’s been some trends for anxiety and substance abuse that have been going on for a couple of years that continued through 2022.”
Another contributing factor to seeing an increase in people utilizing mental health services in 2022 is the growing understanding of mental health awareness.
“It's really become normalized to talk about those things and to say, 'It's OK to not be OK,'” Hannon said. “I think that really simple language that's out there has really helped people understand that it’s OK and it doesn't mean you have a problem that can't be fixed.”
The Family Guidance Center is nearing the completion of its new behavioral health urgent care clinic located at 4906 Frederick Ave.
“We are hopeful that our renovation will be complete towards the end of this month or beginning of next month,” Hannon said. “At that point then we will go through the process of applying for a certificate of occupancy with the city and then get our staff in there. So, we don't have a firm date yet, but we are getting very close to being able to open that facility.”
The new facility will treat children who are ages 5 and up. They hope to eventually hire enough staff to be open seven days a week, 12 hours a day.
