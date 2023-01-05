Mental health services see spike in people seeking help early in the New Year (copy)

For many, a new year represents a chance for a fresh start, which might be why local mental health services see an uptick in people looking to get help.

“At various points in the year, we will see increases in people coming in seeking behavioral health care and we do see some of that in January,” said Kristina Hannon, Family Guidance Center co-CEO. “A lot of people make New Year's resolutions centered around health and I think it's really important that people not neglect their mental health or their behavioral health or substance use concerns.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.