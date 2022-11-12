Mental health professional shortage felt across Missouri
Video play button

Jordan Jackson was 13 years old when she was diagnosed with anxiety and depression. She was being bullied and having suicidal thoughts in middle school. Her parents sought out help, but it never lasted long.

“By the time that I turned 18, I had already gone through four different therapists,” Jackson said. “I would get started with someone, and then I would get about like a year, at most, in with them, and then they would leave. And so then I would have to start all over.”

Morgan Doyle can be reached at morgan.doyle@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.