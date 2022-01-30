Mental health experts are well aware of seasonal depression among individuals this time of year but they also know the problem can last long after the weather gets warmer.
Harriet Gordon, a licensed professional counselor at Riverbend Life Strategies, located at 1009 W. St Maartens Drive, said a focus on mental wellness is important for people of all ages not just for January, but every so often.
“I do exercises with a lot of my clients to look at the six domains of self-care: physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, social and sensory, so there’s a lot of things people can access regardless of what the weather is,” Gordon said.
Gordon said each person’s way of addressing mental wellness is individualized. She said there are plenty of free resources people can use to work their problems from a financial standpoint or issues of seasonal depression.
“On social media, on YouTube, on TikTok, there are people putting little nuggets of wisdom that are accessible and free for the taking,” Gordon said.
According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, 44% of college students reported having symptoms of depression and anxiety. Katie Jeffers, a licensed professional counselor and nationally certified counselor at Missouri Western State University, said this time of year is similar to the rest of the year for students from a mental health standpoint.
“We have students that are dealing with depression, they’re dealing with stress and you add the considerations of being a college student on top of that,” she said.
Jeffers says the counseling department takes a lot of time working through mindfulness-based therapies as they talk with students which focuses on spending time in the moment.
“I will typically go through an exercise where you go through all five of your senses,” Jeffers said. “I will actually stop the student and ask them to tell me what are two things you see in the room right now, two things you hear and a lot of times they’ll say ‘I’m back in the moment.’ ‘I didn’t realize even though I’m sitting here physically in front of you, I wasn’t really feeling that I was grounded in the moment.’”
Missouri Western plans to host a mental health first aid training event in early February. The first 30 students to contact the dean of students office are allowed to attend the event.
