Kristina Hannon working at desk

Family Guidance Center Co-CEO Kristina Hannon demonstrates how to use FGC's new electronic medical reporting system on Friday. The new system hopefully will improve accessibility, Hannon said, with patients able to use an app starting next year.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Family Guidance Center has introduced a new system for maintaining medical records, and the expectation is that it will improve ease of access for employees and patients.

The change was made with the start of a new fiscal year Saturday.

