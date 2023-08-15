Child melatonin overdoses on the rise
Video play button

It can be tough for kids to get back into a good sleep schedule at the start of the school year, but parents are being warned to monitor the amount of melatonin they’re using to assist at bedtime.

According to a report from the National Poison Data System, there has been a 530% increase in melatonin overdose calls for children in the past decade.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.