The study also analyzed that 88% of melatonin gummies had different doses than what was listed on the labels.
JulieMarie Nickelson, a pharmacist at Roger’s Pharmacy, said melatonin can be a beneficial over-the-counter supplement to aid sleep, but it can cause common side effects.
“Generally, most people don’t have too many problems with melatonin as long as it’s taken at the lowest effective dose for that patient,” Nickelson said. “But even at a low dose, you can still experience drowsiness or headaches the following day and if you take a higher dose, you can experience all of these symptoms as well as a change in your blood pressure sometimes.”
While melatonin has become popular for helping people quickly go to sleep, experts say relying on supplements or any medicine isn’t the only option.
“A lot of times things such as behavioral therapy or scheduling can help tremendously over a medication or supplement,” Nickelson said.
Having a set bedtime routine can help children who may be struggling with proper sleep habits.
“It’s been shown in multiple studies that just having good sleep hygiene, which means limiting that screen time those few hours before bedtime, making sure that there’s a consistent schedule every day of the week, not just weekdays, toothbrushing at the same time, all of that can do far more than melatonin in the long run.”
In some cases, melatonin may even be recommended by a professional which is appropriate as long as the correct dosage is being administered.
“If it’s a situation where a schedule is shifting drastically, short-term use may be the best option,” Nickelson said. “Just remember to start low in the dosing. Most children and even most adults see enough of an effect with half to one milligram.”
Experts say the best way to prevent any accidental overdose from happening is by making sure all medication is stored away and out of reach from young children.
