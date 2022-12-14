Pharmacist John Mihelic from Stevenson Family Pharmacy

Pharmacist John Mihelic at Stevenson Family Pharmacy outlines the use and effects of a medication Wednesday. Some pharmacies are experiencing shortages of name-brand children's ibuprofen, like Tylenol, so families might have to switch to generic versions instead, pharmacy owner David Stevenson said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Parents can add more medications to the list of those that are becoming difficult to find, as some pharmacies are struggling to keep children's versions of Tylenol and Motrin stocked.

Having issues finding over-the-counter medications isn't surprising with the rise in cases of RSV, the flu and even COVID-19, David Stevenson of Stevenson Family Pharmacy said

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.