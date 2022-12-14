Pharmacist John Mihelic at Stevenson Family Pharmacy outlines the use and effects of a medication Wednesday. Some pharmacies are experiencing shortages of name-brand children's ibuprofen, like Tylenol, so families might have to switch to generic versions instead, pharmacy owner David Stevenson said.
Parents can add more medications to the list of those that are becoming difficult to find, as some pharmacies are struggling to keep children's versions of Tylenol and Motrin stocked.
Having issues finding over-the-counter medications isn't surprising with the rise in cases of RSV, the flu and even COVID-19, David Stevenson of Stevenson Family Pharmacy said
"It's created a great demand for these over-the-counter pain relievers and fever reducers," he said. "So, you know, certainly Tylenol, acetaminophen and ibuprofen are appropriate for treating those, to a point."
Another option is having children take regular Tylenol, Motrin or Advil, Julie-Marie Nickelson, a pharmacist at Rogers Pharmacy said. However, families should be careful because the pills often have higher dosages than the child varieties.
"You have to be very careful about the dosing because a lot of it's very weight-based," she said. "It never hurts to ask the pharmacist to help convert for you if you think your kiddo can handle taking a pill."
It's important to take other measures to help children recover, including making sure kids drink water and trying to decrease respiratory concerns, Stevenson said.
“The child needs to be well hydrated, that means taking in plenty of fluids," he said. "Maybe a cooler vaporizer in the room would be a good idea, humidifying the air.”
Parents should be careful not to let children take aspirin because kids have a heightened risk of being allergic, Nickelson said.
"Generally, the data doesn't support it being nearly as effective as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, so there is not really any reason to give a child aspirin," she said.
No nationwide shortage has been declared by the Food and Drug Administration, but Stevenson said people might have to visit multiple pharmacies to find what they need.
