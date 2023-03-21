Cassie Fitzpatrick filling out paperwork

Jo Townsend, left, and Cassie Fitzpatrick, eligibility and enrollment coordinators at Northwest Health Services, fill out sample paperwork for MO HealthNet, Missouri's Medicaid program. All Medicaid enrollees will have to start applying annually after the application process opens April 1.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

For the first time in three years, Medicaid enrollees will have to reapply for benefits, and the number of applicants is expected to increase significantly.

The annual process will restart in a couple of weeks. Enrollees normally have to reapply annually but were not required to after a national health emergency was declared during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will have to reapply now that the health emergency has ended.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.