Jo Townsend, left, and Cassie Fitzpatrick, eligibility and enrollment coordinators at Northwest Health Services, fill out sample paperwork for MO HealthNet, Missouri's Medicaid program. All Medicaid enrollees will have to start applying annually after the application process opens April 1.
For the first time in three years, Medicaid enrollees will have to reapply for benefits, and the number of applicants is expected to increase significantly.
The annual process will restart in a couple of weeks. Enrollees normally have to reapply annually but were not required to after a national health emergency was declared during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will have to reapply now that the health emergency has ended.
The process should be easier than in the past because agencies at the local and state level have been able to prepare. Previously, it was taking months for the state to process Medicaid applications after Missouri standards loosened around August 2021. It's become easier now that agencies have adjusted and know what to expect, said Jo Townsend, an eligibility and enrollment coordinator at Northwest Health Services.
"I think it is going to be better this time," she said. "They are currently (taking) just a couple of weeks before they make their final determination. So that's great. They're prepared this time, so they're trying not to get that backlog."
Places where residents can seek help applying for Medicaid include Northwest Health and Buchanan County's Social Welfare Board.
It's important to have assistance available in case patients need help while filling out the renewals, said Cassie Fitzpatrick, also an eligibility coordinator with Northwest Health.
"I think some of our patients feel overwhelmed. Just when you're a new patient and come to our clinic, you have the new patient paperwork, which is just your basic name, address, phone number," Fitzpatrick said. And then if you don't have any insurance and we have the slide scale that we request them to fill out to try to get them on the discounted rate."
One of the top concerns is reaching people who've changed addresses so they're aware of any mailed notices, Fitzpatrick said.
"We need them to have their current addresses so that they can get their renewals," Fitzpatrick said. "So with the public health emergency ending and we haven't had people on Medicaid do renewals for three years, so some people aren't even aware that that happens because they are new to Medicaid."
Under current standards, a family of three meets Missouri Medicaid requirements if they make $2,500 a month or less.
Despite the fact that regulations became less strict more than a year ago, many residents still believe they won't qualify before they even go apply, Townsend said.
"I don't think it's going to take that long, really, with the renewal process starting in April," she said. "This next year, people are going to be finding out ... the guidelines have increased."
Even if a patient doesn't qualify for Medicaid, there is the potential they could still receive assistance under the Affordable Care Act.
