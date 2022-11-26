St. Joseph resident Devin Delaney faced a difficult choice when deciding to apply for Medicaid. It felt like picking between working and receiving medical assistance.
The limit for a single-person household to qualify would be about $9 an hour for a full-time employee, but the minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 an hour.
“If you make too much, then you won’t qualify, but then you’re going to have to pay all of your medical expenses and your medications, and your doctor’s visits and everything,” he said. “That will actually, if you do that, put you below the poverty line. A lot of people really go through that.”
Delaney has been a Medicaid beneficiary for more than a decade. It’s a necessity due to his seizures, which carry a significant physical and financial burden.
Recent changes are making it easier for residents to qualify for Medicaid, but it still can be difficult to reach those who need it most.
In some cases, the amount of money a family can make while still qualifying is triple what it was before last year’s changes, said Michelle Davis Reed, eligibility and enrollment coordinator for Northwest Health Services.
“A family of three could make less than $400 a month for the parent to qualify,” she said of past rules. “Now, if it’s a family of three it’s over $2,500 a month, the parent can still qualify. So, that’s a huge — there’s no comparison, you can’t compare that.”
Increased demand
It started slowly, but the number of residents using Medicaid has taken a significant jump.
Before expansion, around 15% of patients at Buchanan County’s Social Welfare Board were on Medicaid. Now, it’s up to 37%, Social Welfare Board Executive Director Linda Judah said.
“Remember, it was very difficult to get on Medicaid,” she said. “We would commonly hear, ‘Oh, I’ve tried, you know, several times to apply for Medicaid but I was always rejected.’ Well, now suddenly Medicaid has expanded.”
The trend is holding true for Buchanan County and the state as a whole.
As of September, there were 1,387,702 people on Medicaid in Missouri compared to 1,030,053 last year and less than 870,000 in 2020, according to the Missouri Department of Social Services. In Buchanan County, there were 23,523 Medicaid recipients through September, as opposed to 17,400 in 2021 and 14,356 two years ago.
July 2021 also marked the first time that residents were able to qualify based on their financial situation alone. Previously, beneficiaries had to meet those financial requirements but also had to be either children, seniors or have a medical ailment.
As a result, the demographic seeing by far the most increase is residents in the 19 to 64 bracket, said Kim Evans, director for the Department of Social Services’ Family Support Division.
There have been more than 320,000 new applications for Medicaid since July of last year, with more than 260,000 of those falling in the expanded adult demographic, Evans said.
Accepting help
Part of the shift also could be due to a change in perception.
Some patients still resist applying for Medicaid, which was a surprise for Davis Reed.
“It was to me because in my mind I’m thinking, you know, ‘We can help you with this,’ “ she said. “You have big bills, we can help you with this. It can go back, you know, prior quarter coverage for three months prior to the month, and they just absolutely don’t want it.”
Accepting assistance is challenging because it means people are admitting they need help, Delaney said.
“Hopefully, they have a family in place, a support system. If not, the resources there at social services will get you in touch with those people to help you do that,” he said. “A lot of that stuff, I had to do on my own. I felt ashamed of who I was and what I was doing and didn’t want to be a burden on my family. I know that’s a big thing for a lot of people, is they don’t want to be, they don’t want to burden their family by what they’re having to go through.”
Still, the number of people resisting assistance actually is less than what was expected, Davis Reed said. The bigger issue is with people not being aware they might qualify.
The approval process was taking upward of 90 days for many Missouri residents last year, but it was supposed to take no more than 45 days. After requirements loosened and more people started applying last year, at first residents would simply be informed they might qualify and might not hear a response for weeks, Davis Reed said.
“They couldn’t go any further until they got a determination from Family Support Division saying that they were approved or denied,” she said. “Those people ... (waited) eight months, like a long time. So they’re constantly calling. They’re in limbo. They don’t know if they’re going to get approved for Medicaid.”
There is a system in place to retroactively compensate providers for care, but that still meant they were waiting three months or more for payment or patients were forced to wait for, potentially, urgently needed care.
“In the beginning, there was an onslaught of applicants so, yes, it was taking quite a while to vet all of those applications,” Judah said. “But now, Medicaid is really catching up and doing a better job in expediting the approval process.”
Overcoming obstacles
Now, many people can be processed in a couple of weeks.
One of the biggest differences is having an electronic catalog to input patients’ information and speed up the timeframe, Davis Reed said.
“In the past, you would have to take your paycheck stub in,” she said. “Some people have a hard time getting a paycheck stub or they don’t know how to get it or they don’t take it in and they forget. Now, Family Support Division can look it all up ... Oh, it’s saved our lives a lot with the applications and it just speeds it up.”
Northwest additionally has an application form of its own similar to Medicaid’s to help determine if patients qualify for other assistance, even if they don’t meet Medicaid requirements, Davis Reed said.
The number of applicants is expected to leap again when the federal public health emergency ends. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents haven’t had to re-enroll for Medicaid.
Once the health emergency is terminated, annual renewals will become a requirement again, which is why the number of applications is expected to take a massive jump in the future, Evans said.
“Folks need to know that they have to do an annual renewal,” she said. “It’s been three years since they’ve done one and some people have come on new, and really do not understand the process that they need to do, to be able to keep their Medicaid ongoing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.