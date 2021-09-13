Signups for Medicaid expansion are going on in Missouri, and it's expected that about 250,000 people now will be able to get approved for coverage starting in October.
The expansion was approved by Missouri voters in the spring of 2020, and after a lengthy legislative and court battle, the expansion now is be required to be funded by the state.
Pat Dillon, Mosaic Life Care chief government and community officer, said Medicaid expansion is essential to provide patients with access to preemptive care and to avoid high emergency room costs when people do have to address health concerns.
"Hopefully, you'll start seeing folks with less extreme health issues," Dillon said. "They'll have more day-to-day care using a primary care physician, and that ultimately will reduce costs of health care in the region."
At the Social Welfare Board, the patients staff see are of low-income status. Executive Director Linda Judah said she hopes that 40% of current patients now will qualify for the extended Medicaid coverage, something that will benefit them and the clinic.
"Thank goodness for entities like ours, but most Missourians in that coverage gap could not get care, and that's when you start seeing unnecessary visits to the emergency room because they're using the ER as their primary care doctor," Judah said.
Judah said she hopes to see upward of $200,000 per year from Medicaid reimbursement payments to her clinic. That will raise the percentage from 6% to 20% of the operating cost being funded by Medicaid.
The board is funded by 18 different entities, with the major contribution coming from the county and the city. With limited ability to fundraise, Medicaid expansion could be a game-changer, she said.
"We've not been able to do virtually any fundraising for the last two years, and so that has put a big damper on our operations," Judah said. "We've had to be creative, and trying to find revenues and other capacities, thank goodness for a lot of generous people in this community. But, you know, that's not sustainable."
The Social Welfare Board and Mosaic Life Care are working with patients to help educate them on getting signed up for coverage.
