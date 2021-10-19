Many in Missouri are starting to sign up for health coverage under Medicaid expansion with local care providers expecting a significant increase and working to make sure people know their options.
As of last month, just more than 4,000 Missourians had signed up for Medicaid expansion, with the next report from the Missouri Hospital Association coming out in November.
In St. Joseph, the Social Welfare Board has had 29 patients apply for the expanded coverage, and nine have been accepted, officials said. Clinic staff members are talking to every patient through an advocate about the options of signing up and if they qualify.
Pat Dillion, Mosaic Life Care chief government and communication officer, said hospital staff members are planning to be available at some St. Joseph School District locations during parent-teacher conferences to provide information on signing up for expansion.
“A family that right now falls in that gap that is probably working but can’t afford insurance, doesn’t qualify for Medicaid prior to this law going into effect, now they can get preventative care,” he said. “This is the thing that helps them stay healthy.”
Dillon said he is excited to see the number of those applying for coverage under the expansion continue to jump up, but he said he realizes it is going to take a while to educate and promote the new program.
“It’s probably going to be a year to get everybody out there signed up,” he said. “A lot of people may not even know about it yet, so that’s why we’re getting to the schools, we’re gonna get involved with agencies like Community Action Partnership, the folks they work with, make sure their folks know about it.”
Dillon said people should talk to their health care provider about how to sign up or get more information on the state’s website at mydss.mo.gov/healthcare.
