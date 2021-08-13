Missouri is ready to start accepting applications for the close to a quarter-million residents who qualify for coverage under the expansion of Medicaid.
A special enrollment session for government-assisted health care ends Aug. 15. Those wanting to enroll can go to healthcare.gov.
Those who apply will get approved in October. In the last session, Missouri legislators did not approve monetary appropriations for the expansion, but the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that the measure, which was approved by voters, would need to be funded.
Gov. Mike Parson said earlier this week that he does not believe legislators will have to come in for a special session as there is room in the budget put aside for funding the expansion in the meantime.
“General revenue is only able to last three to four months. If you really just go in and just get it all out of general revenue, we’re still going to be able to use some money because we still have that in a system that’s matching money with the federal system,” Parson said. “The reality is you don’t have the appropriations authority to go out there spending more money than you got until the legislators come back and try to figure out what action they are going to take on that.”
State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, who serves as Senate Appropriations Chair, said there is about $12 billion currently set aside for Medicaid expansion, which he hopes will last until January when the next legislative session takes place.
In the budget, about $2.3 billion comes from the general revenue fund, about $6.8 billion comes from the federal account and $3.5 billion is coming from other sources, Hegeman said.
Hegeman said that while some of his colleagues will want to fight expansion being funded, he believes it is inevitable.
“I’m not a great fan of the Supreme Court’s ruling on this, but the fact is, it is the rule and ... I think eventually the courts will force us to move forward on this,” Hegeman said.
Dr. LaShawn McIver, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services director of minority health, said it is important that people know how to sign up for health care.
“So many people have been negatively impacted during the pandemic,” McIver said. “We know a lot of individuals have been furloughed or lost their jobs, and so having affordable health insurance is so important, especially if you’re from an underserved community.”
