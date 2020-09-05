Many adults are experiencing higher levels of stress with new challenges that have come from COVID-19.
"It is sort of a double whammy right now, with kids returning to school and having to figure out the new normal," said Nicolette Rogers, a licensed professional counselor for Embark Counseling Services. "I am really recommending to people to have some sort of a routine."
Rogers suggests having the same three things to do every day.
"Maybe make your bed, make breakfast and read a chapter of your book, Rogers said. "But with your routine have some fun, like a game night or family dinner."
Just like adults, children also are adjusting to things like wearing a mask or social distancing.
"Kids are struggling with not being able to see friends, but kids are also resilient," Rogers said. "We can set the tone at home and find creative ways for them to connect with being in the same room as their friends."
Using media platforms is one way to help socialize and stay connected with friends and family.
"For parents, put aside 10 to 15 minutes just to catch up," Rogers said. "Whenever there is lack of communication or miscommunication it can lead to messes with our moods."
Rogers recommends prioritizing self-care as we approach the peak months for Seasonal Affective Disorder.
"COVID-19 is so new to everybody, even a professional. We're trying to figure out what works and what doesn't," Rogers said. "Don't be afraid to seek therapy or talk to your health provider."
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24/7 and the number is 800-273-8255.