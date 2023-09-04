Covid Concern

Many students say they don’t worry about COVID-19 as much as in years past.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

COVID-19 cases have seen a rise across the U.S. compared to recent numbers, but many students in St. Joseph are less concerned than in years past.

“I don’t really keep track of it that much,” said Israel Lovins, a Missouri Western State University junior. “The main thing to keep track of is kind where we’re at in student life and how that’s going to affect our college.”

