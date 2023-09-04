COVID-19 cases have seen a rise across the U.S. compared to recent numbers, but many students in St. Joseph are less concerned than in years past.
“I don’t really keep track of it that much,” said Israel Lovins, a Missouri Western State University junior. “The main thing to keep track of is kind where we’re at in student life and how that’s going to affect our college.”
In a survey conducted by Yahoo! News and YouGov, only 7% of Americans said they are still “very worried” about COVID-19, while 31% say they’re “somewhat worried.” This is a large drop off from the survey’s result in September of 2022.
Rebecca Robinson, a junior at Missouri Western, reflected on when things first shut down, and how much has changed.
“I went to a really small high school, so we just kind of still went to class and everything,” Robinson said. “And then once the government officially shut everything down, we had to separate. But we still had prom and did all of the things just because we were so small and not as concerned about it.”
After going through the lockdowns and quarantine, many students were ready to continue with their lives.
“I got out a lot more because that was probably the most unhealthy because we weren’t going out,” said David White, a Missouri Western senior. “But after, as soon as that was over, me and my buddy hit the gym like crazy, like we were on top of that.”
Health experts say that while residents likely don’t need to be as worried, working to prevent illnesses is still important.
“I think that like any other illnesses, like the flu, strep, any of those illnesses, we do need to be aware of and try to prevent,” said Tammy Smith Hinchey, coordinator of nursing for the St. Joseph School District. “I don’t think we should just completely forget about it, but I do think that we’ve developed herd immunity with the immunizations and with people developing the illness. I don’t think that it’s something that we need to be scared of anymore or worried about as much anymore.”
