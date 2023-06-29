Malaria cases confirmed in the U.S.
A disease primarily found in Africa has made its way to the U.S., and health officials are advising residents to be aware of symptoms when traveling to areas of high risk.

This week, five people — four in Florida and one in Texas — have contracted malaria, a disease usually caused by the bite of an infected female anopheline mosquito, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

