Making your home a healthy and happy place this winter

Being stuck inside during the winter can have negative effects on your mental and physical well-being. One way to improve both is by maintaining a clean and green environment.
"We've had lots of people reaching out wanting help with organizing," said Jelissa Alison, owner and manager of Made For More Cleaning Services. "Many people have being going through their homes and want help getting all the Christmas items, glitter and even pine needles."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cleaning high-touch surfaces after visitors have been in the home and other surfaces such as doorknobs, tables and light switches.
"Some of the dirtiest areas, I would say, are probably your baseboards and your ceiling fans that we usually don't think about," Allison said. "We need to be doing a deep clean in the bathroom, especially behind our toilets."
Window sills have a tendency to become exceptionally dirty during the winter with added dirt from the furnace running. Filters should be replaced every 90 days for someone without pets and roughly every 60 days for someone with pets. This helps improve air quality and against HVAC damage.
"A deep clean is dependent on how busy of a lifestyle you live," Allison said. "Someone that has pets and kids will need to clean more often if they want their house to stay in tip-top shape."
Some of the best supplies are many that people already have in their cabinets.
"You always want to start with a top down approach," said Allison. "We really like to use Mr. Clean disinfectant."
Vinegar can be used on floors, appliances and cooking dishware. Baking soda can help remove tricky odors and stains throughout the house.
"Before starting to clean, though, make sure you have a pair of disposable gloves on," said Allison. "It will protect your skin against those chemicals and prevent bacteria from getting on your hands or under your finger nails."
Cleaning can be overwhelming, so tackling the most difficult room first or most time consuming will help out more in the end. Move to dusting and organizing before finishing with the floors.
