When the American Lung Association assessed Missouri’s commitment to tobacco prevention and cessation programs, the organization gave the state a failing grade.
However, the organization had praise for Gov. Mike Parson’s recent recommendation for $2.5 million in state spending geared toward a youth vaping prevention campaign and cessation programs.
“It was a great thing to add onto what we already had, which is, it’s been pretty low funding for Missouri,” said Laura Turner, Missouri senior advocacy manager for the American Lung Association. “This is very encouraging; it’s a big step in the right direction.”
Before the Parson released the state’s budget for fiscal year 2023, the ALA had given Missouri an overall grade of “F” published in its 2022 State of Tobacco report. This grades the state in various categories such as funding, tobacco taxes, smoke-free air, access to cessation services and flavored tobacco products.
Vaping products and e-cigarettes accounted for over 2,800 lung injuries and over 60 deaths, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report from February 2020. The CDC also warns that the use of vaping products among teenagers can harm their brain development, which doesn’t fully develop until age 25, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center.
Dr. Jane Schwabe, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Mosaic Life Care, stresses that the presence of nicotine in most vaping products can harm minors.
“What is important for young people to understand is there is no such thing as safe vaping. It is addictive, and the flavors in e-cigarettes can cause inflammation to lung tissue and affect brain development,” Schwabe said.
“In fact, some vaping mixtures have a much higher nicotine count than a cigarette. We continue to understand how damaging vaping is, and I urge everyone to have this important conversation before a young person is addicted.”
According to the ABA’s State of Tobacco report, state funding for tobacco-controlled programs in the fiscal year 2022, was less than $500,000, a significant disparity in the $2.5 million proposed by Parson. Aside from funding the youth vaping campaign and cessation programs, Turner believes in making sure the Missouri Tobacco Quitline has the funding it needs.
“From time to time, we’ll provide free nicotine replacement therapy if we have funding," Turner said. "It’s not consistent. There was a time when people would want to get it from the Quitline, but they have a limited amount for each year and it’s gotten more and more limited. So, that’s something I would like to see is for them to have more resources to help people quit smoking.”
How the state’s health department will use the money for a youth vaping campaign and other cessation programs, if the budgeting is approved, is yet to be determined. However, if the funds are appropriated, Turner says they need to be used wisely and strategically. She feels the Department of Health will do just that, given what little funds they’ve had available over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.