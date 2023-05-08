Local pharmacist discusses availabilty of Narcan

Local pharmacists are expecting to see over-the-counter Narcan on shelves soon.

The Federal Drug Administration recently approved the overdose antidote for sale to the general public. It's a move many addictions specialists and pharmacists believe is a good first step to reduce the concerning number of overdoses that have been happening nationwide and locally.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

