Local pharmacists are expecting to see over-the-counter Narcan on shelves soon.
The Federal Drug Administration recently approved the overdose antidote for sale to the general public. It's a move many addictions specialists and pharmacists believe is a good first step to reduce the concerning number of overdoses that have been happening nationwide and locally.
“I think it's a great idea and a great opportunity for the community to have it more readily available,” said Julie-Marie Nickelson, a pharmacist at Roger’s Pharmacy. “It’s an extremely important medication to have out in the community, especially with all the different medications that are being laced with other things.”
With demand increasing, Nickelson said the hope is to see Narcan hit the shelves by early summer.
“I don't know exactly when our wholesaler will get it but we’re hoping as soon early as June,” Nickelson said. “That’s the timeline we’ve gotten here at the pharmacy so as soon as we can get it, we will make sure it’s available.”
Before the FDA’s approval for over-the-counter sales, some pharmacies could distribute Narcan without a prescription for free through community programs. Now it can be sold in places without pharmacies, including supermarkets and online.
Nickelson said this move will help destigmatize substance use disorders so people are more likely to get help if they need it. However, there is concern about whether insurance will cover any or all of the cost.
“The only worry I have is that a lot of times when something becomes over-the-counter, more insurances stop covering it,” Nickelson said. “We're hoping with how important this medication is, that isn’t the case. For pharmacies right now, it costs us $120 to $130 for a pack of two.”
The product's manufacturer, Emergent, made a statement saying it's aiming for an over-the-counter price of about $50 per carton for Narcan, which officials said still can be pricey for many.
Kayla McLinn, a pharmacist at Stevenson Family Pharmacy, said they are hoping the price for Narcan is reduced even more than what is going to be priced at once over-the-counter.
“For many people, this price ($50) is better than what it is at wholesale but for others, that’s not so affordable,” McLinn said. “It's just one of those things that if maybe they can go lower, that would be even better.”
With an increased need for the drug at Stevenson Pharmacy, officials said they are hoping to get the drug out as soon as possible.
“I would say in the last year I’ve dispensed more Narcan than I did in years prior,” McLinn said. “So, that goes to show there's definitely a need for it. I think everyone should have one at their house or with them. If you're a lady, keep it in your purse because you never know what situation you're going to be in and you could be that person to help save someone’s life.”
Local pharmacists said Northwest Missouri has a lengthy history of mental health and overdose issues, which is one way they can ensure help is provided for individuals across the state.
While pharmacists wait for Narcan to hit the shelves this summer, it can still be found free of charge through several nonprofit organizations including Family Guidance Center and St. Kolbe Puckett Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.