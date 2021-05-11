It is National Nurses Week, a time to honor those that care for others. The previous year has added challenges for many, especially for nurses who have been on the frontline during the pandemic.
When talking with a few nurses at Mosaic Life Care, the common theme was teamwork. While this has always been an important aspect of the job, this year shed new light on it.
“The longer hours and the more hours, we’ve been so shorthanded with staffing out with more ... higher acuity patients, and we’ve come together really good as a team ... we’ve stepped up and taken those hours and been working really well together,” Rosa Underwood, a registered nurse in the cardiac step-down unit with Mosaic life Care, said.
Nurses also found ways to adapt to caring for their patients, which was not always easy.
“The mental health unit was never designed to be a place to accommodate social distancing. It’s actually the opposite. We do a lot of work with our patients to improve their social skills,” Lauren Robbins, an RN with Mosaic Life Care’s mental health unit, said.
Staff and patients learned to utilize technology more, such as video calls when they couldn’t accept visitors.
The nurses also expressed their gratitude for the student nurses who showed eagerness during uncertain times.
“I was just reminded of, you know, being young and being so excited about the profession. And I just wanted to encourage that in (a nursing student) because nursing was my life. I love it. I wouldn’t want to do anything else,” Kimberly Gregson, an RN in the observational unit at Mosaic Life Care, said.
Missouri Western nursing students collectively participated in over 1,700 hours of work at the Mosaic Life Care clinic during the spring semester.
Despite nursing students facing new challenges during this past year, most have shown resilience.
“When they (nursing students) came back in the spring for their second semester, and we’re ready to go into the hospital setting, they had never cared for a patient. So they were excited to get to go to the vaccine clinics, talk to people, do patient education, give injections and just start to gain some of that patient interaction experience,” Dr. Jacklyn Gentry, nursing department chair with Missouri Western, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.