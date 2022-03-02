Before you buy a product from a national retail store, a lab in St. Joseph might have done the testing to ensure that it’s safe.
Custom Industrial Analysis Labs, located at 301 S. Seventh St., analyzes many of the products that you find on store shelves, including items manufactured for CVS and Walgreens, like animal and human health products. Employees at the lab test to ensure products are safe and correctly labeled.
Earlier this week, Custom Industrial received an International Organization of Standardization accreditation, which affirms its compliance with international and global standards. Dr. Richard Schwarz, CEO and Missouri Western State University alumnus, owns the business. Schwarz said the lab began the process of applying three years ago.
“It’s pretty intense, a lot of assessments. It’s a rigorous program that’s very difficult to get,” Schwarz said. “Particularly because we are primarily a contract testing lab that works on pharmaceuticals.”
Any pharmaceutical lab must be certified by the Food and Drug Administration, but the government does not accredit any ISO labs, Schwarz said. This pushed employees with Custom Industrial to apply for their accreditation on their own.
Certified labs must be able to trace back every aspect of a test, including reagents and pieces of equipment used, along with readings taken. These labs are those that officially go above and beyond to make sure their tests are reliable, repeatable and defendable.
“It’s something, you know, when you have that, it gives you the credibility to work with other countries, and everybody knows that you have the same quality standards as other labs that are accredited,” Schwarz said
Custom Industrial is registered with the FDA, the Environmental Protection Agency and Drug Enforcement Administration and has grown over the years by word of mouth, affordable pricing and quality work, Schwarz said. It serves a niche but very important market. Although the lab does work for large companies on a national and international level, it also analyzes products from smaller suppliers. The accreditation will allow more opportunities for the lab in the future.
There are eight scientists that work for Custom Industrial, and seven are MWSU graduates, said Schwarz, who was also a professor at the University for 30 years. His son serves as lab manager.
